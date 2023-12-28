Skip to content
New rain comes to Saxony-Anhalt, Saxony and Thuringia

In Wasserleben in the northern Harz region, the rainfall of the past few days has caused the streams to swell. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Precipitation - New rain comes to Saxony-Anhalt, Saxony and Thuringia

The flood-stricken federal states of Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia can expect further rainfall. A low pressure system from the northwest will bring scattered showers on Friday night, said a meteorologist from the German Weather Service on Thursday. Initially it will rain in Saxony-Anhalt, on Friday morning in Eichsfeld in Thuringia and in the southern Harz region. During the course of the day, the showers would then move eastwards and thus also towards Saxony, the expert explained. However, large amounts of rain are not expected there.

The three federal states are currently struggling with flooding in several regions. While the situation in Thuringia has calmed down recently, it was considered particularly tense in Saxony-Anhalt.

In Saxony, attention is mainly focused on the Elbe. In the state capital of Dresden, the critical six-meter mark was expected to be exceeded on Thursday morning. In the early morning, 5.90 meters were measured in Dresden, according to the state flood center in Dresden. The second-highest alert level three applies at the Schöna gauge on the Elbe, where 6.37 meters were measured early Thursday morning. The city of Dresden had already declared a level 3 alert on Tuesday evening.

Parts of Saxony will not be spared from rain on Thursday either: isolated rainfall "in conjunction with a cold front" is expected - from the Vogtland region to the Ore Mountains and Upper Lusatia, said the meteorologist.

Source: www.stern.de

