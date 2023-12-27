Skip to content
New Polish government liquidates all state media for restructuring

The new Polish government has announced the liquidation of all state media with the aim of restructuring. Culture Minister Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz announced on X on Wednesday evening that the public broadcaster and the PAP news agency would be officially dissolved and wound up to enable...

State television building in Warsaw.aussiedlerbote.de
Following the elections in October, the new pro-European Prime Minister Donald Tusk and his alliance partners took over the government in Warsaw two weeks ago. The opposition and non-governmental organizations had repeatedly accused the previously ruling PiS party of increasingly restricting media freedom during its eight years in power, channelling considerable financial resources into the state media and turning them into mouthpieces for right-wing nationalist government propaganda.

In 2020, the non-governmental organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) found that one-sided reporting and "hate speech" were commonplace in the state media in Poland. The state media had been turned into "government propaganda mouthpieces". In its 2023 report, the organization noted that the PiS government was also increasingly trying to bring private media under its control.

Source: www.stern.de

