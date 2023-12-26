Bundesliga - New players, old goals: Union Berlin wants a "fresh start"

Union Berlin president Dirk Zingler has appealed to the fans not to take the successful last few years in the Bundesliga as a yardstick. "Instead, maybe we can talk in ten years and set new goals when we have a new Alte Försterei, when we come back from this phase of building, of moving out to a different stage," said the 59-year-old and clarified: "Staying in the league, 40 points is our goal every year and let's be happy about how great the last few years have been."

After years of consistent success, Köpenick are in crisis for the first time this season: eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League without a chance, and just above the relegation places in the Bundesliga after a long series of defeats. "We agree that we have overperformed in relation to our resources and our structure. We didn't always play our opponents into the ground, we fought them to death," said Zingler.

Zingler is also unable to name any real reasons for the team's failure this season. He rejected the accusation that he had signed players in the summer who did not suit the club. "We didn't change anything, nothing. Instead, we brought in great guys who play a great role in the dressing room and a great role on the pitch. None of the new players and neither Urs Fischer nor Oliver Ruhnert are to blame for the fact that we have lost our naturalness," continued the president.

Zingler described the road back to a top team as a long one. "We will see changes in the squad. We will have to reposition ourselves, we will have to make a fresh start," announced the man from Brandenburg. "We have many issues that we have not pursued as intensively as we should have in recent years for good reasons," added Zingler, citing the integration of youth players as an example.

DFL release Union at X Interview Zingler Part 1 Interview Zingler Part 2

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de