"Gladiator II" - New pictures show a combative Paul Mescal

The anticipated continuation of "Gladiator" takes shape further. Paramount Pictures has now released the first Teaser-Poster and several images for the blockbuster by director Ridley Scott (86). The focus is particularly on Paul Mescal (28), who plays the role of Lucius.

Scott brought Napoleon Bonaparte to the big screen in 2023, and the sequel to his film "Gladiator" is set to appear in the fall. The screenplay is by David Scarpa, with Scott also producing in addition to directing. Instead of the original stars Russell Crowe (60) and Joaquin Phoenix (49), Paul Mescal is joined by Pedro Pascal (49) and Denzel Washington (69) in the center of the action.

"Gladiator II": What we know about the plot

Paul Mescal plays Lucius, the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen, 59) in "Gladiator II". She was the lover of the Maximus character played by Russell Crowe in the first part. Now, Lucius seeks revenge for the murdered Maximus. Crowe achieved a breakthrough in Hollywood with the character in the year 2000.

According to "Variety", the story begins with a young Lucius living in the North African region of Numidia, where his mother sent him as a child because it was outside the Roman Empire. The events bring Lucius back to Rome, where he is reunited with his mother and makes new enemies. Pedro Pascal is seen as Roman General Marcus Acacius, and Denzel Washington plays Macrinus, a wealthy man in Rome who owns gladiators.

The first images from the arena give hope for epic fight scenes in the film, including Lucius raising his sword against Marcus Acacius. Fans can experience how it all unfolds in motion pictures on Tuesday (July 9), as the first trailer will be released then. "Gladiator II" is scheduled to hit German cinemas on November 14, 2024.

