New Olympic spot commentator in Paris

US rapper Snoop Dogg (52) will be a commentator at the next Olympic Games, which will take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024 in the French metropolis of Paris. The musician will be regularly on site for the primetime show on NBC and Peacock.

"I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes performing at their best in Paris. It's a celebration of skill, dedication and the pursuit of greatness," Snoop Dogg said in a statement. He added: "We're going to have some amazing competitions, and of course I'm going to bring the Snoop style to the event. This is going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned and keep your eyes peeled. Let's make these games unforgettable, fuel the competition and turn the best into gold," the musician is quoted as saying. He then concluded his statement in the advertised Snoop style with: "Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?"

Snoop Dogg's Paris program

This is not the first such engagement for Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, Snoop Dogg's real name. Molly Solomon, Executive Producer and President of NBC Olympics Production, also points this out when she says: "Snoop is already an Olympic gold medal commentator, reaching tens of millions of viewers at the Tokyo Olympics with his commentary on the highlights of the dressage competition on Peacock." This performance alone in 2020 earned Snoop "a job as our special correspondent in Paris", she continues.

Snoop is expected to work with presenter Mike Tirico. For the programs, the US star will explore the city's landmarks, attend Olympic competitions and events and visit the athletes and their friends and families. "We don't know what will happen every day, but we do know that he will add his unique perspective to our revamped Olympic primetime show," Solomon enthuses.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de