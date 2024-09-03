New Model of Malibu Genius: 641 LE, Capitalizing on Rear Expansion in the Passenger Car Category

The task of fitting dual single beds into a camper van built on a Mercedes Sprinter isn't straightforward. However, Malibu, a subsidiary of Carthago, has come up with an ingenious solution in the form of the Genius 641 LE.

This genius piece of engineering, spanning 6.41 meters, may leave experts scratching their heads. After all, the widely used Mercedes Sprinter is commonly converted into a spacious cargo van by most caravan manufacturers, available in just two body styles: a 6-meter compact and a 7-meter extended version with a larger wheelbase. The compact version, although providing space for rear single beds, significantly restricts the living area. The extended version, on the other hand, feels bulky for many in the 3.5-tonne class.

Malibu tackles this issue by attaching a proprietary GfK sandwich rear end to the Mercedes Sprinter, providing the additional 40 centimeters in length needed for the installation of two comfortable, 2-meter-long single beds in the Genius 641 LE. This extension, part of the vehicle's exterior design and incorporating the original Mercedes rear lights, is known as the "Rear Extension" within the Carthago subsidiary.

Unconventional Rear Design

Despite its unique rear layout, the Malibu Genius 641 LE stands out with an unusual design at the back. The lower half features a large, upward-opening rear door, offering access to a large storage space ideal for accommodating two bicycles.

Thanks to the rear extension, the front living area remains uncompromised. The seating group featuring front swivel seats and a half dinette can comfortably seat up to four people. The kitchen, equipped with a two-burner cooker, sink, and a sturdy, foldable worktop extension, promises to satisfy most amateur chefs. The toilet/shower room offers a flexible solution, with the washbasin needing to be folded away for showering, and the toilet hidden beneath the two-seater bench of the seating group through a flap. A clever idea, as long as it works smoothly.

With the Sprinter serving as its foundation, the Malibu Genius 641 LE is positioned within the premium price segment, but still manages to stay below the six-figure mark at a base price of 93,000 euros. The standard 150 PS strong diesel engine, coupled with a six-speed gearbox and rear-wheel drive, is included. The extended camper van is built to handle up to 4.1 tonnes of weight and can also be ordered in the more powerful 170 or 190 PS engine variants.

