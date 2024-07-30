- New member Benes: 'Want to succeed with Union'

Laszlo Benes has made a very good impression on Union Berlin after a brief adjustment period. "I've already noticed that it's a really good group," the 26-year-old Slovakian Euro player said in a media round in the Iron's training camp in Neuruppin. Benes joined the Berliners this summer after two years with Hamburger SV in the second league.

"For me, the most important thing was to play in the first league again," said Benes. However, leaving HSV was a tough decision for him as he loved the club. In the end, it didn't work out with HSV, said the midfielder who had played 65 games in the Bundesliga for Borussia Mönchengladbach and FC Augsburg before his time in Hamburg.

Benes emphasized that the first days at his new club were very intense. They currently have two training sessions every day. "I need that, we need that. It's important to have good fitness for the season," said Benes, who sees his strengths on the 10 and 8 positions: playing quickly forward, scoring goals, but also setting up his teammates.

In this context, Benes is also enthusiastic about the playing idea of the new Union coach Bo Svensson. "I'm not the kind of player who likes to stand back and just defend." Instead, ball possessions and quick play forward are Benes' preferred styles. "I don't just want to be part of it, I want to help Union," he said: "I want to be successful with Union."

