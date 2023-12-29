Skip to content
New means of payment for court and administrative costs

It is a further step towards digitalization: from the new year, court and administrative costs in Saxony-Anhalt can be paid using a so-called electronic cost stamp. This will speed up the administration of justice, the Ministry of Justice announced in Magdeburg on Friday.

A figure of the blind Justitia. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The background: In many proceedings, court and administrative costs incurred must be paid in advance as an advance payment to the judiciary. The electronic cost stamp can be purchased online without prior registration and in any amount. According to the Ministry, there is no need for travel and waiting times, and parties are independent of the opening hours of the court payment offices.

