New Jersey's governor declares his intention to designate his previous top aide as the replacement for Menendez in the Senate.

Governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, declared on Friday his decision to assign George Helmy, his previous chief of staff, to the US Senate. This appointment comes as a replacement for Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, who is set to depart next week following his conviction on federal charges...

Unveiling the details of this:

"George truly fits the bill for this position, as stated by Murphy in his office's release. The governor expressed his immense satisfaction, declaring, 'I'm truly overwhelmed with pride' to announce the decision. Highlighting Helmy, Murphy commended, 'He boasts experience that's hard to match, especially in New Jersey. He holds the title of the longest-serving gubernatorial chief of staff in the state's annals.'

This appointment in politics has garnered significant attention, given Helmy's notable background. George's position as governor's chief of staff is further elevated by his extensive politics experience.

