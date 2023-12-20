Skip to content
New high-rise development plan in Frankfurt due in 2024

View of the skyline of Frankfurt's banking district. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Urban planning - New high-rise development plan in Frankfurt due in 2024

The City of Frankfurt plans to publish its updated high-rise development plan in the first quarter of 2024. "We also want to set new standards. It is important to us that the high-rise buildings are accessible," said Marcus Gwechenberger, Head of Planning. "This means that public use is made possible, especially in the base area, i.e. within the first five storeys. For example, through restaurants, stores and cultural or sporting facilities." This is also an important approach to revitalizing the city centre.

The skyscrapers are a Frankfurt landmark. Their location is also defined in the high-rise development plan. The plan also ensures that most of the towers do not stand in isolation, but in clusters, creating the striking skyline. Such clusters can be found above all in the banking district or at the exhibition grounds.

Further locations are also defined in the new plan. "We are currently finalizing where exactly these will be." Specifically, however, it is about the area in the banking district and locations in the vicinity of the European Central Bank in the east of the city. The city intends to publish the exact plots at the beginning of next year. Gwechenberger emphasized that the aim is to achieve moderate development.

In total, almost 40 high-rise buildings in "Mainhattan" are over one hundred meters high. Around half of these even measure over 150 meters, which is generally considered the definition of a skyscraper. The tallest building in Germany is currently the Commerzbank Tower (259 meters), followed by the Messeturm (256.5 meters).

The major "Four" project - with four towers - is expected to be completed by 2025. Mixed use with offices and apartments is planned there. There will also be a public market hall and a freely accessible roof terrace.

Source: www.stern.de

