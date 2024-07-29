Skip to content
New financial incentives for midwives in Hesse

Midwives are important points of contact for pregnant women and young families. To support this profession, Hesse is providing new financial assistance. The midwives' association is pleased.

For midwives in Hesse, there is now a new opportunity for financial support.
Hessen will support midwives with 5,000 euros in the future who want to set up as freelancers. As Family Minister Diana Stolz (CDU) announced, the foundation or expansion of performance of a birth house will also be supported with 10,000 euros.

"Midwives make a crucial contribution to supporting young families in a very special phase of their lives and helping them gain security in this new phase," the minister explained during a visit to a birth house in Idstein in the Taunus. The profession group needs reasonable framework conditions for this.

Hessen Midwives Association: Funding facilitates entry

The chairwoman of the Hessian Midwives Association, Martina Klenk, added: "The funding significantly facilitates the midwives' entry into freelance work and also offers existing birth houses further development."

The new funding guidelines are the result of the round table "Future Program Birth and Midwifery Care in Hessen", according to the ministry. The settlement funding is another milestone to ensure that pregnant women, mothers, and newborns will continue to have a comprehensive and high-quality supply in the future, Stolz explained. It can also contribute to midwives returning to the profession.

