Remembrance of the Nazi era - New exhibition on the history of the Cottbus prison

The Human Rights Center Cottbus in the former prison of the city has revised its permanent exhibition on the history of the penitentiary between 1933 and 1945. For the opening, Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth (Greens) and Brandenburg's Minister-President Dietmar Woidke (SPD) are expected on this Tuesday.

Former political prisoners of the GDR founded the Human Rights Center Cottbus in 2007, who became the owners of the property four years later, which was used as a prison from 1860 to 2002. The Memorial Site Prison Cottbus dealt with political injustice during the National Socialist terror regime and the SED dictatorship. Permanent and special exhibitions show examples of political injustice from both German dictatorships of the 20th century.

