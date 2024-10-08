New England Patriots team leader Jabrill Peppers apprehended due to accusations of assault, choking, and drug-related offenses.

Braintree, MA (AP)— New England Patriots team leader Jabrill Peppers was taken into custody last weekend over accusations of assault, choking, and other offenses after a domestic dispute at a residence, authorities reported on Monday.

Peppers, 29, appeared in Quincy District Court for his hearing on Monday. He's also charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and ownership of a Class "B" narcotic substance suspected to be cocaine, according to court records.

Braintree police responded to a residence on Saturday for a dispute between two individuals. The charges suggest that Peppers forced his girlfriend onto the floor, pushed her head into a wall, and encircled her neck with his hands in an attempt to choke her. The woman was treated at home for injuries to her face and knees, police stated.

Peppers was detained and released on a $2,500 bond. His next court date is scheduled for November 22, and he waived his attendance.

At court, Peppers' lawyer, Marc Brofsky, expressed uncertainty about the allegations, including the existence of incriminating video evidence. Brofsky mentioned that Peppers agreed not to contact the woman.

New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo addressed journalists on Monday, stating they are still collecting information on Peppers' arrest. Mayo added that Peppers would be allowed at the team's facilities.

"We don't have enough information to state he shouldn't be in the building," Mayo said.

Mayo explained that the team had discussed the situation with the players, emphasizing the importance of being informed about the situation.

The Patriots extended Peppers, a safety in his third season with the team, during the summer. Peppers was originally selected by Cleveland in 2017 and spent two seasons with the Browns before playing with the New York Giants for three seasons.

Peppers, ruled out due to a shoulder injury, did not participate in the Patriots' 15-10 defeat against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Mayo confirmed that the Patriots were informed about the arrest on Saturday.

