Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsjenaexplorationthuringiasciencepersonalities

New director for Jena Leibniz Institute

The Leibniz Institute for Research on Ageing has a new scientific director. Professor Dario Riccardo Valenzano, 46, took up the post on Monday, the institute in Jena announced. As Director, he will represent the interests of science and drive research forward. Valenzano is also internationally...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read

Science - New director for Jena Leibniz Institute

The Leibniz Institute for Research on Ageing has a new scientific director. Professor Dario Riccardo Valenzano, 46, took up the post on Monday, the institute in Jena announced. As Director, he will represent the interests of science and drive research forward. Valenzano is also internationally recognized as an expert in ageing research.

Alfred Nordheim (72) had headed the institute for six years. He will continue to support his successor and the institute.

The Jena-based Leibniz Institute on Ageing - Fritz Lipmann Institute (FLI) - has been dedicated to biomedical research into ageing since 2004. Around 350 employees from around 40 countries investigate the molecular mechanisms of ageing processes and age-related diseases.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

An ambulance drives across a highway. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Attack with knife and glass bottle: two injured

Two young men were injured with a knife and a glass bottle respectively during an altercation on New Year's Eve in Wiesbaden. While setting off fireworks near the Hessian State Chancellery, two groups of revellers got into an argument, police said on Monday. A 23-year-old suffered a knife wound...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

An ambulance drives across a highway. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Attack with knife and glass bottle: two injured

Two young men were injured with a knife and a glass bottle respectively during an altercation on New Year's Eve in Wiesbaden. While setting off fireworks near the Hessian State Chancellery, two groups of revellers got into an argument, police said on Monday. A 23-year-old suffered a knife wound...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public