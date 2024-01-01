After the terror alert - New detentions and further protection for Cologne Cathedral

In connection with the terror alert for Cologne Cathedral, the police remain vigilant even after further suspects have been taken into custody. Until further notice, the cathedral on the Rhine will be protected by officers. "There will continue to be security checks at the cathedral," said a spokesperson on Monday. "How long this measure will be maintained is currently under review." Meanwhile, New Year's Eve, for which the police had prepared with many officers due to indications of a possible Islamist attack plan, passed without incident.

Massively tightened security measures have been in place around Cologne Cathedral since Christmas. Information about a possible attack scenario had been received shortly beforehand. According to the Cologne police, they related to New Year's Eve and the turn of the year. On Christmas Eve, police initially took a 30-year-old Tajik man into custody in Wesel "to avert danger".

On New Year's Eve, the police then announced that three more suspects had been arrested - in Duisburg, Herne and Nörvenich in the district of Düren. One attack was to have been carried out with a car, said Cologne police chief Johannes Hermanns. According to initial reports, however, nothing was found during the searches that "indicated an immediate" attack. According to Frank Wißbaum, head of operations, the underground car park under the cathedral was also searched in the hours before the turn of the year - but nothing was found.

Mass under heavy police protection

The three suspects were taken into custody. According to the police, it turned out that the 30-year-old Tajik was part of a larger network that also extended to other German states and other European countries. They spoke of a "network of people from Central Asia". There were initially no further details about the suspects. While the 30-year-old was taken into so-called long-term custody until January 7, it was initially unclear whether this measure was also being sought for the three other people.

New Year's Eve remained without any major incidents at Cologne Cathedral. Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki celebrated an end-of-year mass with the faithful under heavy police protection. Those attending the service first had to pass through a security gate in tents set up in front of the main entrance. Large bags or laptops were not allowed to be taken into the cathedral.

"I would like to thank our security forces, who began protecting this cathedral in the days leading up to Christmas and also protecting us, so that we can celebrate mass and the fundamental right to freely practise our religion remains guaranteed in our country," said Woelki at the start of the mass.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de