Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsIraqsaxonysyriamigrationpublic prosecutor's office dresdendresdengermanypublic prosecutor's officeindictmentcriminality

New charges brought against suspected smuggler

The Dresden public prosecutor's office has once again brought charges against a suspected smuggler. The 24-year-old is alleged to have been involved in three journeys in the summer in which 42 people were brought to Germany from Syria and Iraq, the prosecution announced on Wednesday. The man...

 and  James Williams
1 min read
A figure of the blind Justitia. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A figure of the blind Justitia. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Crime - New charges brought against suspected smuggler

The Dresden public prosecutor's office has once again brought charges against a suspected smuggler. The 24-year-old is alleged to have been involved in three journeys in the summer in which 42 people were brought to Germany from Syria and Iraq, the prosecution announced on Wednesday. The man was part of an internationally operating gang. Further members are being sought. The 24-year-old is accused of smuggling foreigners into Germany on a gang and commercial basis. He is in custody on remand. The public prosecutor's office brought further charges against suspected smugglers before Christmas.

Statement from the public prosecutor's office

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Numerous sandbags lie in front of a closed dike embankment. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Aller dike near Celle partially damaged

A dyke on the River Aller near Celle has been partially damaged by flooding and rain. According to the district of Celle, three safety lines are to be set up at a campsite in Langlingen using sandbags and mobile dykes. The district instructed the population not to enter the dykes. They were so...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public

Latest