New charges brought against suspected smuggler

The Dresden public prosecutor's office has once again brought charges against a suspected smuggler. The 24-year-old is alleged to have been involved in three journeys in the summer in which 42 people were brought to Germany from Syria and Iraq, the prosecution announced on Wednesday. The man was part of an internationally operating gang. Further members are being sought. The 24-year-old is accused of smuggling foreigners into Germany on a gang and commercial basis. He is in custody on remand. The public prosecutor's office brought further charges against suspected smugglers before Christmas.

