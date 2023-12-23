Oliver Kalkofe and Peter Rütten - New channel for "#SchleFaZ"

The TV show "#SchleFaZ - The worst films of all time" will continue next year. The presenters Oliver Kalkofe (58) and Peter Rütten (61) will once again be taking part. This was announced by the broadcaster RTL on Saturday (December 23). The show will be broadcast on NITRO and RTL+.

Christmas surprise for "'SchleFaZ" fans

"I am overjoyed that our wonderfully crazy show can now continue after its temporary end," says Kalkofe. Rütten is also very happy that the show can go into a new round: "We are incredibly grateful that we can present our wonderful fans with a real and unexpected Christmas miracle just in time for the festive season."

For eleven years, trash films have been shown on the show and commented on by the two comedians. The films shown are characterized by their "unintentionally bad style or particularly bizarre ideas". This results in a big "watch party", so to speak, which is accompanied by satire.

Until now, "#SchleFaZ" was a format of the channel Tele 5. RTL was able to prevent the apparent end of the niche show - to the great delight of the fans. The exact broadcast dates are still unknown.

