Borussia Dortmund - New BVB co-coach Sahin bids farewell in Turkey

Borussia Dortmund's new assistant coach Nuri Sahin has said an emotional farewell to his former club Antalyaspor. "Antalyaspor gave me the first chance in my coaching career. Together with my players, we have achieved successes that will go down in the history of the club," the 35-year-old wrote on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday. "I really felt that this place had become my home," Sahin continued. He had gained unforgettable impressions with the Turkish first division club, "which I will remember with pride for the rest of my life".

At the same time, Sahin also emphasized how happy he was to be returning to the Bundesliga: "Now it's time to return to the place where it all began, it's time for Borussia Dortmund, my home." The 35-year-old, who played for BVB for many years as a youth player, was presented as the new assistant coach at the Bundesliga's fifth-placed team on Friday, as was former BVB professional Sven Bender. In return, Sahin has prematurely terminated his contract as head coach at Antalyaspor, which was due to expire in 2026.

Source: www.stern.de