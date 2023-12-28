Skip to content
New buildings on the list of monuments

Monuments - New buildings on the list of monuments

A former high-rise factory building in Munich, a shopping arcade in Nuremberg and a centuries-old trade route in the district of Passau are among the new additions to the Bavarian list of monuments. "Whether railroad station, bridge or concrete high-rise: Bavaria is and remains diverse," said General Conservator Mathias Pfeil in Munich on Thursday. Almost 300 buildings were added to the list this year, which now contains more than 109,000 architectural and artistic monuments.

According to the state office, the Edwin-Scharff-Haus in Neu-Ulm, which is 46 years old, is one of the most recently listed buildings. Following renovation, the building from 1977 is once again being used as an event venue.

From Munich, a six-storey high-rise building with striking window panes in the Werksviertel district made it onto the list, which is considered a striking office building from the 1950s. The Ostermayr-Passage in Nuremberg - also from the 1950s - is an extremely rare example of a city arcade from the era of the economic miracle.

The Mangfallsteg in Weyarn (district of Miesbach), built in 1910 from reinforced concrete, the railroad station building in Bad Brückenau, the Fürstensteig near Untergriesbach(district of Passau) and an elaborately built residential and commercial building in Amberg from 1809 were also included.

Bavarian State Office for the Preservation of Monuments

