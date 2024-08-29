- New basketball coach makes inaugural appearance on home court in Heidelberg

Fresh hoops mentor Alex Mumbru gets hyped for his initial gig in Heidelberg. According to the German Basketball Federation, powerhouse Germany will square off against Sweden on the 25th of September (7:30 PM) at the SNP arena, a part of the EuroBasket qualifiers. Three days prior, the 45-year-old newcomer, replacing WC coach Gordon Herbert, will lead from the sidelines for the first time in Sweden. In the EuroBasket preliminaries, the German squad had already tasted victory over Montenegro and defeat in Bulgaria, commencing their journey in February.

