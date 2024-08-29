Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsBasketball

New basketball coach makes inaugural appearance on home court in Heidelberg

Following success and defeat, EuroBasket qualification sees Germany, the basketball world champion, squaring off against Sweden twice. This presents the national team's new head coach with their initial significant challenge.

 and  James Williams
1 min read
Debuts at home in Heidelberg: Freshly appointed basketball national coach Alex Mumbru
Debuts at home in Heidelberg: Freshly appointed basketball national coach Alex Mumbru

- New basketball coach makes inaugural appearance on home court in Heidelberg

Fresh hoops mentor Alex Mumbru gets hyped for his initial gig in Heidelberg. According to the German Basketball Federation, powerhouse Germany will square off against Sweden on the 25th of September (7:30 PM) at the SNP arena, a part of the EuroBasket qualifiers. Three days prior, the 45-year-old newcomer, replacing WC coach Gordon Herbert, will lead from the sidelines for the first time in Sweden. In the EuroBasket preliminaries, the German squad had already tasted victory over Montenegro and defeat in Bulgaria, commencing their journey in February.

Alex Mumbru, excited for his debut as basketball coach in Heidelberg, is looking forward to guiding his team during the match against Sweden. The high-stakes encounter between Germany and Sweden in basketball will take place at the SNP arena, three days before the EuroBasket qualifiers begin.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

The full withdrawal of military personnel from the air logistics center named 'Camp Vie Allemand'...
Politics

German troops bid their farewell to Niger, concluding their military presence in the country.

German troops bid their farewell to Niger, concluding their military presence in the country. Following the successful execution of a military coup in Niger, Germany's Bundeswehr had aimed to maintain its presence in the country. However, negotiations with the Nigerien government proved unsuccessful. Consequently, the mission has finally

 and  Max Becker
Members Public