New Banksy artwork appears - and is immediately taken down

Banksy always causes a stir with his artworks. His works capture the spirit of the times and are also a critique of society. An installation by the artist is discovered in London, but quickly disappears again.

A new work by street artist Banksy has appeared in south London - and disappeared again a few hours later. The installation, a stop sign with miniature flying objects reminiscent of fighter drones, was placed in the Peckham district in the south of the British metropolis on Friday morning. Later, two men were filmed dismantling the installation and one of them ran off with the work.

Around midday, Banksy himself posted pictures of the work on his Instagram account. Banksy has been claiming authorship of his works with posts like this for years.

The British news agency PA reported that, according to its information, Banksy himself was not behind the removal of the installation. London's Metropolitan Police stated that they had not received any reports of the incident. The local authorities did not initially comment on the matter.

"The Art of Banksy"

Back in February, a new work by Banksy was removed shortly after it appeared: "Valentine's Day Mascara" initially appeared on a wall in Margate in the south-east of England on Valentine's Day, apparently depicting domestic violence: it shows a housewife dressed in 1950s style with a swollen eye and a missing tooth pushing her partner into a real freezer leaning against the wall of a house. It was later removed by people posing as council employees. In September, the picture reappeared in the exhibition "The Art of Banksy" in central London - where it can be viewed free of charge.

Banksy continues to cause a stir with his artworks. His works have been sold for millions. Banksy's identity has been the subject of speculation for years, but he himself has kept out of the public eye. Last November, an interview excerpt from 2003 emerged in which he gives his first name as "Robbie".

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de