New auxiliary bridge over the Hunte

Train traffic is expected to resume soon over the railroad bridge in Elsfleth, which was destroyed in a ship accident. A temporary bridge has been installed using a crane.

A nearly 60-ton bridge section is being used in Elsfleth.
A floating crane has installed the new section of the railway bridge over the Hunte river in Elsfleth, Wesermarsch district. "So far, everything is going according to plan," a railway spokeswoman said in the morning. The installation of the approximately 58-tonne, 24-meter-long bridge section took slightly over an hour. During the construction works, the Hunte is closed to inland shipping.

On 23 July, a tanker ship collided with the railway bridge. The bridge and the overhead lines were so severely damaged that rail traffic had to be suspended. The bridge was also a temporary bridge, as a barge had already collided with the railway bridge in February.

Before the railway bridge is operational again, the tracks and overhead lines need to be installed. According to the Ministry of Transport, the repair of the bridge is expected to be completed by 24 August.

After the anticipated completion of the bridge repair by the Ministry of Transport on 24 August, normal railway operations can resume over the repaired bridge. Despite the past incidents, maintaining the safety and integrity of the entire railway infrastructure, including the railway bridge, remains a top priority.

