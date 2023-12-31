Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsgermanyluxurybambergturn of the yearownedchurchbavariaherwig gösslnew year's eve

New archbishop: Life is not about possessions and luxury

The Archbishop-designate of Bamberg, Herwig Gössl, has told people that life must become more modest and limited in the future. "We will not be able to master the ecological and economic challenges any other way," he said according to a press release on New Year's Eve. People should take to...

 and  Lauren Adams
1 min read
Herwig Gössl stands in the bishop's residence in Bamberg. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Herwig Gössl stands in the bishop's residence in Bamberg. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Bamberg - New archbishop: Life is not about possessions and luxury

The Archbishop-designate of Bamberg, Herwig Gössl, has told people that life must become more modest and limited in the future. "We will not be able to master the ecological and economic challenges any other way," he said according to a press release on New Year's Eve. People must take to heart that life is not about having as many possessions and luxuries as possible, but about communion with God.

The reference to life with God is not a cheap consolation for the hereafter, but a help for life here and now. Gössl, previously Auxiliary Bishop of Bamberg, was appointed as the new Archbishop by Pope Francis a few weeks ago. His inauguration is planned for March.

"We have to remember that our lives are finite, because this relativizes some things that are otherwise incredibly important in our lives," said Gössl. Thinking about our own finiteness should prevent us from becoming arrogant. Thinking about it also helps us to live more calmly and contentedly.

Archdiocese of Bamberg

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Firefighters hand out sandbags to residents in the area of the Hunte at Achterdiek in a parking....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Another 600 must expect evacuation in Oldenburg

Due to the flooding in Oldenburg, Lower Saxony, around 600 more people have to prepare for evacuation, according to the city. In the area of Sandkruger Straße, the dykes are under heavy strain and a dyke breach cannot be ruled out at this point, the city announced on Sunday afternoon. Should...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public

Latest