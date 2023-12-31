Bamberg - New archbishop: Life is not about possessions and luxury

The Archbishop-designate of Bamberg, Herwig Gössl, has told people that life must become more modest and limited in the future. "We will not be able to master the ecological and economic challenges any other way," he said according to a press release on New Year's Eve. People must take to heart that life is not about having as many possessions and luxuries as possible, but about communion with God.

The reference to life with God is not a cheap consolation for the hereafter, but a help for life here and now. Gössl, previously Auxiliary Bishop of Bamberg, was appointed as the new Archbishop by Pope Francis a few weeks ago. His inauguration is planned for March.

"We have to remember that our lives are finite, because this relativizes some things that are otherwise incredibly important in our lives," said Gössl. Thinking about our own finiteness should prevent us from becoming arrogant. Thinking about it also helps us to live more calmly and contentedly.

