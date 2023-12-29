Never before has so much music been streamed in one day as on Christmas Eve this year

Never before has so much music been streamed in Germany in one day as on Christmas Eve this year. This was announced by GfK Entertainment on Friday. According to the report, there were almost 830 million views on December 24.

"This once again significantly surpassed the previous record from 2022," said GfK Entertainment. Back then, around 802 million streams were recorded on December 24.

There were also records for the most streamed songs within 24 hours: Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" achieved a total of 6.1 million clicks, while "Last Christmas" by Wham! collected more than 5.7 million views.

