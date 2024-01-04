Britney Spears speaks plainly - Never back "to the music industry"

Britney Spears (42) clears up the many rumors about a possible music comeback on Instagram. In a new post, the singer makes it clear that most of the latest news is "garbage". It is claimed that she is currently contacting people again and again "to make a new album". This is obviously not the case.

"I will never go back into the music industry!!! When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people!!!" Spears explains. She has written 20 songs for other people in the past two years. She is a ghostwriter, which she "honestly enjoys".

Rumors after song announcement

Rumors of a new album emerged after Britney Spears announced a new song called "Hate You To Like Me" on social media at the end of October 2023. However, she did not reveal when it would be released. It would be her first new solo song since the release of her last studio album seven years ago.

"Glory" was the ninth studio album of her career in 2016 and contained the singles "Make Me" and "Slumber Party". Since then, the singer has made little musical noise.

Two new songs, but no solo project

In 2023, Spears released the song "Mind Your Business" with rapper will.i.am (48) from the Black Eyed Peas. In 2022, the joint song "Hold Me Closer" with Sir Elton John (76) was released. Spears has also announced a second part of her memoirs for 2024. The first part of "The Woman In Me" was published at the end of October 2023 and caused quite a stir.

Source: www.stern.de