Neugebauer's Olympic schedule: Two decathlons before Paris

Leo Neugebauer is one of Germany's medal hopes at the Olympics in Paris. The decathlete has already decided how to get there. He is looking forward to German food for Christmas.

 and  Viktoria Klein
1 min read
Leo Neugebauer, athletics, in Baden-Baden. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Decathlete Leo Neugebauer will not be competing in the dress rehearsal for the Olympic Games in Paris in Europe. The fifth-placed athlete at the World Championships would like to compete in the college championships in the USA instead, as he did last year, as he explained in an interview with SWR radio published on Friday. Neugebauer, who is studying in Texas, surprisingly improved the German record in this competition last year.

The 23-year-old, who now competes for VfB Stuttgart, is planning two heptathlons in the upcoming indoor season. This will be immediately followed by a decathlon, with which he hopes to qualify for the college championships in June. "After that, the full focus is on the Olympics," explained Neugebauer. His big dream is a medal in Paris. The decathlon will take place there on August 2 and 3, 2024.

What will happen after he completes his degree in economics in Austin in the summer is still completely open. Neugebauer will spend the upcoming holidays in his home country before returning to the USA on January 2. He is celebrating Christmas traditionally with his family, he said. He is particularly looking forward to the German food. "There's more flavor in German food, I miss really nice sauerkraut over there," said Neugebauer.

Article with Neugebauer statements at "sportschau.de"

Read also:

