Bundesliga - Neuer looks back on the most formative year: Playing until 40?

Bayern captain Manuel Neuer looks back on a particularly formative year. After suffering a serious leg fracture during a ski tour following the World Cup in Qatar, the 37-year-old international goalkeeper had to fear for the continuation of his career at times. In recent months, however, the 2014 world champion has made a highly impressive comeback at FC Bayern Munich. His return also gives him every opportunity to be the DFB's number one goalkeeper at next summer's European Championships.

"This year has certainly shaped me more than any before. It was a year of extremes. Looking back, I'm actually grateful for a lot of things," Neuer told the Münchner Merkur/tz newspaper (Saturday).

His contract with the German record champions has since been extended until June 30, 2025. Neuer does not want to set himself a time limit for his career. He could only say "that I still have sporting goals in mind, which will also take a little time. I've never said that I'll play until I'm 40 - rather as long as I enjoy it, can show my performance and am needed.

Source: www.stern.de