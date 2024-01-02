Skip to content
Neuer deputy Ulreich: Number two a privilege

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich has long since come to terms with his role as Manuel Neuer's replacement. "I see it as a privilege to be allowed to work here as number two," said Ulreich in an interview on Bayern's website. The 35-year-old has been Neuer's deputy since 2015, with a...

Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich warming up. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Soccer - Neuer deputy Ulreich: Number two a privilege

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Sven Ulreich has long since come to terms with his role as Manuel Neuer's replacement. "I see it as a privilege to be allowed to work here as number two," said Ulreich in an interview on Bayern's website. The 35-year-old has been Neuer's deputy since 2015, with a one-year interruption at Hamburger SV. "Working with Manu and this world-class team on a daily basis has taught me a lot. I was aware that some people might not want to understand that. But for me it was a step forward."

Ulreich also sees his task as driving Neuer to peak performance. "We have a clear hierarchy, Manu is number one. But he knows that he has to give 100 percent in every training session because he's challenged by Daniel Peretz and me. He also needs that to achieve the maximum," emphasized the former Stuttgart player, who stood in for the 2014 world champion in goal until his comeback at the end of October. In November, Ulreich, like Neuer, extended his contract until 2025.

