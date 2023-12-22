Skip to content
Neubrandenburg weaving bell market closes earlier

The Christmas market in Neubrandenburg is closing a little early due to the expected storm. As planned, the Weberglockenmarkt was supposed to be open until 8 p.m. on Thursday evening, as the city announced early Thursday afternoon. It is now scheduled to close at 4.00 pm instead.

A gap in the clouds has formed behind a windsock standing in the storm. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The Christmas market in Neubrandenburg is closing a little early due to the expected storm. As planned, the Weberglockenmarkt was supposed to be open until 8 p.m. on Thursday evening, as the city announced early Thursday afternoon. It is now scheduled to close at 4.00 pm instead. With heavy rain and gale-force winds, the storm poses an increased risk for pedestrians in the area.

The German Weather Service (DWD) has issued a storm warning for the Baltic Sea coast from Rostock to Western Pomerania. From Thursday evening at 8 p.m. until Friday morning at 8 a.m., there is a risk of gale-force winds. Trees could be uprooted or roofs damaged. The DWD called on people to keep their distance from buildings, trees, scaffolding and high-voltage power lines. Spending time outdoors should be avoided if possible. Gusts of wind and, in some cases, heavy squalls are expected inland.

Source: www.stern.de

