Customs - Neubrandenburg weaving bell market closes earlier
The Christmas market in Neubrandenburg is closing a little early due to the expected storm. As planned, the Weberglockenmarkt was supposed to be open until 8 p.m. on Thursday evening, as the city announced early Thursday afternoon. It is now scheduled to close at 4.00 pm instead. With heavy rain and gale-force winds, the storm poses an increased risk for pedestrians in the area.
The German Weather Service (DWD) has issued a storm warning for the Baltic Sea coast from Rostock to Western Pomerania. From Thursday evening at 8 p.m. until Friday morning at 8 a.m., there is a risk of gale-force winds. Trees could be uprooted or roofs damaged. The DWD called on people to keep their distance from buildings, trees, scaffolding and high-voltage power lines. Spending time outdoors should be avoided if possible. Gusts of wind and, in some cases, heavy squalls are expected inland.
Source: www.stern.de