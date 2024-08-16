- Neubrandenburg closes 10 of its 18 gambling halls

Neubrandenburg has closed 10 of the 18 gaming halls in the city. They did not meet legal requirements, such as minimum distances to other gaming halls or schools, a spokesperson for the city administration said. Previously, the radio station Ostseewelle had reported this.

This regulation has been in effect in MV since the beginning of 2023, but it was only implemented in Neubrandenburg now. Many other municipalities were faster. From the end of 2022 to mid-2023, the number of gaming halls in MV decreased from 179 to 166 as a result of the new regulation at the time, as Interior Minister Christian Pegel (SPD) said in the state parliament in March, where he was asked about the effects of the new regulation.

Minimum distance to schools and other gaming halls

In 2012, the law implementing the State Gaming Treaty stipulated that a minimum distance of 500 meters must be maintained between gaming halls in MV. The same applies to the distance to schools. This provision was activated on January 1, 2023.

The industry had warned of a clear-cut and feared the loss of hundreds of jobs. Some providers moved to the outskirts of the city, others withdrew.

The gaming halls that were closed in Neubrandenburg failed to comply with the required minimum distance to other gaming halls or schools. Due to this regulation, a minimum distance of 500 meters must be maintained between gaming halls in MV and schools, as stipulated in the law implemented in 2012.

