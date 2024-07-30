Withdrawal of a county administrator - Neubauer wants to step down in March 2025

County Administrator Dirk Neubauer (independent) aims to permanently vacate his position by the end of March next year. He has requested his dismissal from the office of County Administrator effective March 31, 2025, the county announced. Neubauer chose this date to facilitate a smooth transition for his successor.

Last week, Neubauer resigned, citing personal harassment from right-wing forces and lack of enforcement power against a conservative majority in the region. Neubauer is the only current County Administrator in Saxony who was not elected on a CDU ticket but was supported by the Left, SPD, and Greens.

The exact date for the election of a new County Administrator has not yet been finalized. The County Office proposes January 26, 2025, for the first round and February 16, 2025, for a potential second round. The County Council must approve these dates, and it will convene on August 14.

The County Council will consider the proposed election dates for a new County Administrator on August 14. After the election, The Commission will oversee the installation and inauguration of the new County Administrator to ensure a seamless transition.

