Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsvolleyballbrandenburgbundesligalüneburgnetzhoppers königs wusterhausenseason winlower saxonykönigs wusterhausen

Netzhoppers lose Lüneburg in three sets

Netzhoppers Königs Wusterhausen missed out on their second win of the season in the Volleyball Bundesliga against SVG Lüneburg despite a fighting performance. The team from Brandenburg lost in straight sets at home in the Paul-Dinter-Halle on Wednesday evening, but were particularly competitive...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read
Volleyball balls lying in a pile. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Volleyball balls lying in a pile. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Volleyball - Netzhoppers lose Lüneburg in three sets

Netzhoppers Königs Wusterhausen missed out on their second win of the season in the Volleyball Bundesliga against SVG Lüneburg despite a fighting performance. The team from Brandenburg lost in straight sets at home in the Paul-Dinter-Halle on Wednesday evening, but were particularly competitive in the first two sets in their 0:3 (23:25, 27:29, 17:25) loss to the Champions League participants.

The Netzhoppers, who were deducted six points at the start of the season for license violations, are bottom of the table. The club filed for insolvency in the spring and is currently in the process of rebuilding its sporting and financial position. With a young team and a return to Königs Wusterhausen, they hope to succeed. Sporting relegation has been suspended in the league this season.

Volleyball Bundesliga, match schedule 2023/24 Volleyball Bundesliga 2023/24, teams Netzhoppers Königs Wusterhausen, player squad

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A man wears handcuffs. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Attempted robbery on Sonnenallee: suspect arrested

Police have caught a suspected armed robber in the act on Sonnenallee in Berlin-Neukölln. The 58-year-old suspect allegedly ordered a coffee in a café on Tuesday morning and then went behind the counter, police said on Wednesday. There he is said to have loaded a firearm, held it to the temple...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
A handball player holds the match ball in his hands. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Thüringer HC wins convincingly in top match

The Bundesliga handball players of Thüringer HC have made a successful start to the new year. The team of Head Coach Herbert Müller won the top-of-the-table game at HSG Blomberg-Lippe by a commanding 30:24 (14:12) on Wednesday evening. In front of 1132 spectators, Johanna Reichert was the best...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest

A man wears handcuffs. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Attempted robbery on Sonnenallee: suspect arrested

Police have caught a suspected armed robber in the act on Sonnenallee in Berlin-Neukölln. The 58-year-old suspect allegedly ordered a coffee in a café on Tuesday morning and then went behind the counter, police said on Wednesday. There he is said to have loaded a firearm, held it to the temple...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public