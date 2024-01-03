Volleyball - Netzhoppers lose Lüneburg in three sets

Netzhoppers Königs Wusterhausen missed out on their second win of the season in the Volleyball Bundesliga against SVG Lüneburg despite a fighting performance. The team from Brandenburg lost in straight sets at home in the Paul-Dinter-Halle on Wednesday evening, but were particularly competitive in the first two sets in their 0:3 (23:25, 27:29, 17:25) loss to the Champions League participants.

The Netzhoppers, who were deducted six points at the start of the season for license violations, are bottom of the table. The club filed for insolvency in the spring and is currently in the process of rebuilding its sporting and financial position. With a young team and a return to Königs Wusterhausen, they hope to succeed. Sporting relegation has been suspended in the league this season.

Source: www.stern.de