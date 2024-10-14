Netherlands Secures 46 Leopard Tank Acquisitions

The Dutch government is buying 46 Leopard-2A8 battle tanks from Germany, as per the statement made by their Defense Ministry in The Hague. These tanks are set to be delivered by 2027. By 2030, the Dutch military will reportedly regain a self-sufficient tank battalion, according to the ministry.

The Netherlands had been tank-less since 2011. However, due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the government has chosen to resurrect its own tank battalion, comprising approximately 500 soldiers. They are prepared to shell out up to 2.5 billion euros for this project.

In collaboration with Germany, they are considering stationing this battalion at the German military training ground in Bergen-Hohne, Lower Saxony.

These Leopard tanks will be backed by unmanned vehicles and drones. Moreover, the Netherlands has the option to acquire an additional six tanks. The country also intends to enhance its air defense and commit up to 2.5 billion euros towards new defense systems, with deliveries starting from 2028.

