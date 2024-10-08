Netherlands prepares to collaborate on drone operations with Ukraine.

Netherlands Investments of 400 Million Euros in Drone Collaboration with Ukraine. Defense Minister Koen Verbruggen announced during an unexpected visit to Kyiv that the Netherlands would be shelling out 400 million euros for joint drone development with Ukraine. The funding will primarily focus on attack drones, defense drones, and surveillance drones. These aerial vehicles are essential for Ukraine's offensive actions against military facilities, with approximately half the funds being allocated to the Netherlands and the remaining half split among other countries.

Breaking News: Russian Soldier Captured for Killing Surrendering Ukrainian Soldiers Ukrainian troops have apprehended a Russian soldier suspected of involvement in the murder of surrendering Ukrainian POWs. Three Ukrainian soldiers gave up in early September during clashes in the Donetsk region, only to be executed immediately by Russian soldiers. A drone captured the incident on camera, identifying the guilty parties. Now, one of the accused Russian soldiers is in Ukrainian custody. During interrogation, he confessed to numerous Ukrainian soldier executions at the hands of his compatriots. However, it was also revealed that Russian soldiers are themselves executed by their comrades if they refuse to participate in mass attacks against Ukrainian positions. The Russian soldier has been turned over to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office.

Ukraine Introduces Digital Residency Program for Foreigners Following Estonia's example, Ukraine has launched a digital residency scheme for foreigners, named "uResidency." The program aims to offer remote access to Ukrainian services for foreign nationals, including the ability to launch a business, open a bank account, and pay taxes preferred rates. According to the "Kyiv Independent," "uResidency" takes inspiration from a similar Estonian program, which generated 64.3 million euros in tax revenue last year. Ukraine hopes to yield $1 million in tax revenue from 1,000 digitally prominent foreigners in the first year. Currently, only residents of India, Pakistan, Thailand, and Slovenia can participate in the program. EU backing increased the tax rate for foreign entrepreneurs to 5%.

Protests against Netrebko's Performance in Berlin Dozens of individuals opposed opera star Anna Netrebko's performance at the Staatsoper Berlin last Sunday. Activists had already protested against her performance the year prior due to alleged ties to Vladimir Putin. This year, Netrebko portrayed Abigaille in Giuseppe Verdi's "Nabucco," having previously starred as Lady Macbeth in "Macbeth." In recent years, concerts featuring Netrebko have been cancelled in various Western states. Her management continually maintains that she has publicly denounced the war. Critics argue that her actions, both prior to and following Russia's full-scale invasion of southern Ukraine, suggest a different stance.

Dutch Defense Minister in Kharkiv: Ukraine Must Maintain Distance from Russia

Over 660,000 Russian Soldiers "Eliminated" Since War Began, Ukraine Claims

According to Ukraine's General Staff, Russia has lost over 660,000 soldiers in its conflict with Ukraine. The Ukrainian military announced in a statement that 660,470 Russian soldiers had been "eliminated," indicating they were either killed or so severely injured that they had to leave military service.

One Death in Russian Drone Swarm Attack in Ukraine

A Russian drone swarm attack in Ukraine has resulted in at least one fatality. The 49-year-old's vehicle was hit by a drone in the Kharkiv region, as reported by Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Ukrainian authorities also reported damage to a gas pipeline and a warehouse in the Odessa region set on fire in the attack. According to the Ukrainian air force, the Russian military launched rockets and 87 drones. Of these, 56 drones and two rockets were destroyed. Another 25 drones disappeared from radar, "presumably due to air defense missiles."

Former SED General Secretary Egon Krenz and Gerhard Schröder Agree on Ukraine

Former SED General Secretary and DDR State Council Chairman Egon Krenz supports the strong performance of the AfD and the BSW in the September state elections in the East as a call for peace talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine. "The message coming from these events is: Finally listen to us! We want a peaceful policy. We want to live, not die," Krenz told the "Tagesspiegel" on the sidelines of a "75 Years of GDR" event in Berlin, as the newspaper reported online. Krenz commended the demand of the state premiers of Saxony and Brandenburg, Michael Kretschmer of the CDU and Dietmar Woidke of the SPD, as well as the Thuringian CDU chairman, for increased diplomatic efforts to end the Ukraine conflict.

The 87-year-old, who was once Erich Honecker's deputy, confidant, and successor, also praised former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder's stance on Russia's war against Ukraine. "I think he has a good position. I agree with him on this issue," Krenz wrote. Krenz and Schröder have known each other for a long time. They met, among other times, in 1980 in Bonn and in 1981 in East Berlin. At the time, Krenz was the head of the communist youth organization Free German Youth (FDJ), and Schröder was the chairman of the Young Socialists.

13:52 "Swapping Territory for Casualties" - Retreat Should Be Part of Ukrainian TacticsAs per military analyst Mykola Bielieskov at the Ukrainian Institute for Strategic Studies' stance in "The New York Times", Ukraine is implementing a strategy known as "swapping territory for casualties". This involves retreating from encircled cities after inflicting the maximum damage to the Russians in terms of personnel and resources. Oleksandr Solonko, a member of the Ukrainian Drone Battalion's 411th unit, describes it as determining "how much they lose before they acknowledge it's futile." Some Ukrainian commanders even choose to abandon a position or settlement to minimize their own casualties.

13:14 Ukraine: Russia Prioritizes Crimea Bridge Over Domestic ObjectivesDmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, speaks on Espreso TV about the delivery of S-300 anti-aircraft missiles to the Crimea Bridge region. "They indeed need to replenish their stocks," Pletenchuk mentions. The Russians have indeed placed a substantial quantity of air defense systems, especially large ones, there, he adds. This move is not mere coincidence, Pletenchuk asserts. The Russians appear to care more about the Crimea Bridge than similar objects within their own territory, although officially it provides a mix of symbolic and logistical importance. Despite Ukraine's goal of permanently damaging the bridge, its well-protected status has thus far prevented destruction, having been struck twice so far by attacks.

12:48 Merz: West's Withdrawal Will Encourage Russia's AggressionIn a guest article for "Focus", CDU leader Friedrich Merz warns against underestimating this war's essence. "Putin is demolishing a European political order that we constructed following Russia's collapse, not against Russia, in 1990," Merz points out. Europe and NATO have not breached any contract or provoked any conflicts that could provide even a remotely plausible justification for such a war against Ukraine, Merz notes. If Ukraine remains firm and the West continues to offer support, Merz believes, Russia will comprehend that additional military violence is senseless. But if the West withdraws, Merz contends, "Russia wins and will seek more."

12:14 Russian Dissident Activist Dadin Dies in Action in UkraineRumors indicate Russian dissident activist Ildar Dadin was killed in battle alongside the Ukrainian army, fighting near the Kharkiv region. There has been no confirmation from Kyiv. Dadin was imprisoned for three years in Russia for participating in unauthorized demonstrations in 2015. After serving nearly half his sentence, his sentence was reduced, and he was released. 2023 saw Dadin joining the Russian Volunteer Corps to fight against Russia in the Ukrainian conflict.

11:34 Ukrainian Brigade Shares Video of Effective Drone Strike on Russian TankThe 60th Brigade of Ukraine shares a video purportedly showcasing the devastating impact of a drone strike on a Russian tank in the Donetsk region. The footage depicts the drone's explosion causing an enormous blast, hurling the tank's turret high into the air.

11:06 Multiple Civilian Casualties and Wounds Resulting from Russian AttacksAt least four people were killed and around 30 injured in Russian attacks in Ukraine yesterday, according to "Kyiv Independent."

10:33 Wuhledar Defender Reports Russian Artillery SuperiorityAccording to Ukrainian sources, the Russian artillery advantage now stands at 3 to 1. However, a soldier from the 72nd Brigade, who defended Wuhledar until its recent withdrawal, reports a significantly worse ratio among artillery systems. In the late summer of 2022, the Russians had a staggering 10 to 1 advantage in artillery systems around Wuhledar. "How can one of our artillery systems compete against ten of theirs?" this soldier told "The New York Times." The Russian forces can overwhelm Ukrainian defenses if they focus their efforts on a specific area, the soldier adds.

09:59 Russia Launches Drone and Missile Assaults on UkraineRussian drone and missile strikes hit Ukraine overnight, totaling 87 drones and 4 missiles, as per the Ukrainian air force on Telegram. Ukrainian air defense successfully neutralized 56 drones and 2 missiles, with 25 more drones likely brought down by electronic warfare measures.

09:13 Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen Apologizes for F-16 Delivery Delay to UkraineA video circulating in Ukrainian channels features Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen apologizing to Ukraine at the GLOBSEC Forum for the late delivery of F-16 fighter jets. Despite best intentions to supply them at the war's outset, Fredericksen admits to long internal discussions about the advisability of doing so. Denmark has promised Ukraine 19 fighter jets, but the dearth of pilots and lengthy training time have prevented the full deployment, with only a few aircraft released so far during the summer. The Russian invasion began in February 2022. Denmark is among the top nations in weapons contributions, though others exhibit more restraint.

07:50 Ukraine: Multiple Russian Positions Eliminated - with Brimstone MissilesThe Ukrainian Armed Forces' General Staff announces the elimination of three positions of the 35th and 27th motorized rifle brigades of Russian troops, along with the 2nd combined army. This was achieved by units of the Ukrainian Air Force and missile and artillery troops, in collaboration with other defense force components. The operation utilized Brimstone missiles and GMLRS missiles. While Ukraine has been utilizing Brimstone for some time, it's reportedly not the long-range variant, as approval for its use is still pending. GMLRS missiles can be fired from HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and have a range of approximately 70 kilometers.

07:04 ISW: Russia's Recruitment Efforts Show LimitsThe Kremlin plans to keep offering generous incentives to new recruits who sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense. However, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) notes that current recruitment efforts are not yielding as much success as anticipated and that a significant increase in financial incentives indicates "that current recruitment efforts are insufficient to sustain the continuous generation of new forces that the Russian military relies on to maintain its offensive tempo in Ukraine." ISW estimates that there are limits to how many recruits Russia's mobilization campaign can generate, and "enhanced financial incentives are unlikely to significantly address these limits."

06:20 Russia Expert Discusses Challenges - Opportunities for Ukrainian CounteroffensiveRussia expert Mark Galeotti writes in a guest article that Ukraine, with the new equipment it is receiving, can form brigades to launch a large-scale counteroffensive by 2025. Simultaneously, Galeotti believes there is a likelihood of approval for the use of long-range weapons such as ATACMS and Brimstone. Even without these long-range weapons, Kyiv is already effectively using its own missiles and drones in an offensive against Russian ammunition depots, he says. Meanwhile, it is becoming increasingly challenging on the Russian side to recruit soldiers despite generous payments, due to a severe labor force shortage in the country, and dwindling military equipment stocks. Galeotti identifies the main threats to Ukraine as the strengthening of forces in the EU that oppose Ukraine's support, and a potential victory of Donald Trump in the USA.

05:40 Five Republicans Express Concern over Hungary's Drift Toward RussiaFive U.S. Republican senators expressed concern over Hungary's growing relations with Russia and increased collaboration with China after their visit to Hungary. The delegation, consisting of Senators Jerry Moran, John Boozman, Susan Collins, John Cornyn, and John Goven, expressed their worry over Hungary's ties with Russia and the erosion of its democratic institutions, urging closer cooperation between Hungary and its allies. "It's in our mutual interest that our countries work closely together. We urge Hungary to heed and respond to the warnings of its allies." Hungary is a crucial EU ally of Russia. Prime Minister Orban has repeatedly obstructed aid for Ukraine, called for negotiations, and often echoed Kremlin arguments. While Hungary has criticized the war, it has declined to provide weapons to Ukraine.

03:27 Air Defense Repels Missile Attack on KyivUkrainian air defense forces reportedly repelled a Russian air strike on Kyiv, according to the Ukrainian military's Telegram channel. No further specifics were provided.

01:58 Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Leaves PostRussian Ambassador to the U.S., Anatoly Antonov, reportedly concluded his diplomatic mission, as reported by Russian media. Antonov is reportedly returning to Moscow, based on information from an Interfax representative. The newspaper "Vedomosti" suggests that Antonov's departure is imminent. More details were not immediately available. Antonov has served as ambassador in Washington since 2017.

23:46 Ukraine: Russians more often Executing POWs - 93 Soldiers KilledInvestigative authorities have evidence to suggest that Russian invading forces have killed a large number of Ukrainian prisoners of war. According to news agency Ukrinform, Yuri Belousov, head of the war crimes department of the Prosecutor General's Office, stated on national radio: "We have information about 93 of our soldiers who have been executed on the battlefield." Belousov emphasized that 80% of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been executed this year. The trend of executing prisoners began in November 2023. "The attitude of Russian soldiers towards our prisoners of war has deteriorated," said Belousov.

22:14 Report: Preliminary Territorial Concessions by Kyiv on NATO Membership?Ukraine remains determined to regain territories occupied by Russia over the past decade. However, it lacks the personnel, weapons, and western alliance support to accomplish this task. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy now mentions "significant decisions" with Washington and other nations, scheduled for the Contact Group meeting in Ramstein on October 12. According to the "Financial Times," Ukraine's new strategy involves soliciting military and diplomatic support from its allies to bring Russia to the negotiating table. Western diplomats and increasingly Ukrainian officials believe that meaningful security guarantees could provide the basis for a negotiated solution, with Russia keeping de facto, but not de jure, control over all or part of the Ukrainian territory it currently occupies. Discussions are also ongoing about whether Ukraine could secure NATO membership as part of this arrangement.

Russia is experiencing an average loss of three times as much equipment as Ukraine, with analyst Jakub Janowski from the Dutch open-source intelligence monitoring unit Oryx stating that Russia is rapidly depleting its inherited Soviet equipment stockpiles, while only a portion of its production matches the equipment being lost. In contrast, Konrad Muzyka, a Polish analyst and Rochan Consulting director, notes that Russia currently has the advantage of time. However, Janowski suggests that while Russia has a larger army and more firepower, it could encounter difficulties if Western support to Ukraine strengthens. Furthermore, several anticipated deliveries of military equipment are yet to be fulfilled. Based on data from Oryx, Ukraine is expecting deliveries of at least 280 tanks, 480 armored combat vehicles, 1200 troop carriers, and 180 mobile artillery vehicles.

20:34: Ukrainian Forces Claim Downing of Russian Bomber; Wreckage Visible

Ukrainian forces report successfully shooting down a Russian military plane. The incident occurred close to the city of Kostiantyniwka in the Donetsk province on Saturday, according to the local military administration head. Images depict the burnt-out remnants of a plane that collided with a house and caused it to catch fire.

