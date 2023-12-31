Netanyahu: War will continue for months

Prime Minister Netanyahu is trying to show strength. The operation in the Gaza Strip is complex and will continue for months. The aim is still to eliminate Hamas and free the hostages. Thousands of fighters have already been eliminated.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that the war against the radical Islamic Hamas in the Gaza Strip will continue for "many months". The Israeli armed forces are involved in a "complex battle" and need time to achieve their goals, he said. "The war will continue for many months until Hamas is eliminated and the hostages are returned."

"We will ensure that the Gaza Strip is no longer a threat to Israel," Netanyahu affirmed. Around 8,000 fighters have already been killed in the Israeli military operation in the Palestinian territory. "Step by step, we are taking away Hamas' capabilities," said Netanyahu. The leaders would also be "eliminated".

The war was triggered by Hamas' major attack on Israel on October 7. Hundreds of fighters from the Palestinian group, which is classified as a terrorist organization by the EU and the USA, had infiltrated Israeli towns and committed atrocities against civilians. According to Israeli reports, around 1140 people were killed and around 250 people were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip. According to Israeli information, 129 hostages are still being held there.

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by the Israeli government, says that more than 21,600 people have been killed so far. No distinction is made between civilians and fighters. This cannot be independently verified.

The armed forces are currently intensifying the fight against Hamas. In addition to the ongoing operations in the north and in the city of Chan Junis in the south, the armed forces also attacked the terrorists in the central Gaza Strip. These are "very complex battles, but we have the upper hand", Netanyahu said according to his office.

On Saturday, hundreds of people again demonstrated in Tel Aviv for the release of the hostages. After a year in office, Netanyahu is facing strong mistrust from his own people. According to polls, the majority of Israelis want him to resign after the end of the Gaza war at the latest. However, Netanyahu refuses to resign. "The only thing I will resign from is Hamas. That's what I have to deal with," he told the Times of Israel.

Source: www.ntv.de