Netanyahu: War in the Gaza Strip demands "very high price"

The Israeli army had previously announced that 14 of its soldiers had been killed in the Gaza Strip since Friday. Ten of them were killed on Saturday - one of the highest numbers of soldiers killed in one day since the start of the Israeli ground operation in the Palestinian territory on October 27. According to Israeli figures, a total of 153 soldiers have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war.

Netanyahu went on to say that it would be a "long war" until the radical Islamic Hamas was "eliminated". Israel would "continue with full force until the end, until victory, until we have achieved all our goals".

The war was triggered by Hamas' major attack on Israel on October 7. Hundreds of fighters from the Palestinian group, which is classified as a terrorist organization by the EU and the USA, had infiltrated Israeli towns and committed atrocities against civilians. According to Israeli reports, around 1140 people were killed and around 250 people were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip.

Since then, Israel has been carrying out massive attacks in the Palestinian territory - with the declared aim of destroying Hamas. According to the latest figures from the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, which cannot be independently verified, more than 20,420 people have been killed so far.

Source: www.stern.de