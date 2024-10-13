Netanyahu urges prompt extraction of UN peacekeepers from the active war zone.

Criticism towards Israel intensifies, even from its allies, due to its attacks on UN peacekeeper positions and headquarters in southern Lebanon. Defense Minister Gallant attempts to alleviate tension, while Prime Minister Netanyahu amplifies the situation, requesting the withdrawal of the UN's Blue Helmets.

Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel forcefully demands the prompt withdrawal of the UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL from combat zones in southern Lebanon during a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem. Directly addressing UN Secretary-General Guterres, Netanyahu stated, "It's time to remove Unifil from Hezbollah strongholds and conflict zones, now." He criticized Guterres for failing to carry out this action, thus making Unifil soldiers "captives of Hezbollah." Netanyahu expressed his sympathy towards the injured Unifil soldiers, citing recent incidents where they were harmed.

In response, the UN peacekeeping mission accused the Israeli military of deliberately targeting its positions in the southern Lebanese city of Nakura and the UNIFIL headquarters there. The UNIFIL reported five injured soldiers as a result. These incidents were widely denounced internationally.

Countries contributing to the UN mission in Lebanon express their "unwavering" support for the peacekeepers in southern Lebanon and called for an immediate cessation of attacks against the UN force. The mission aims to maintain stability in southern Lebanon and the Middle East, ushering in peace. Given the escalating situation in the region, the mission's role is particularly significant, as stated by a coalition of 40 countries led by Poland and Germany.

Austin, US Defense Secretary, "deeply concerned"

Israel and the Hezbollah militia have engaged in heavy artillery exchanges in the border region since the start of the Gaza war a year ago. The UN peacekeeping mission, consisting of over 10,000 troops from around 50 nations, is responsible for overseeing the area. The participants must respect the presence of the Blue Helmets and ensure the safety of the troops at all times, as per the coalition's demands. The incidents should be properly investigated.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin of the USA expressed his "deep concern" over the attacks during a phone call with his Israeli counterpart, Galant. Galant reiterated the Israeli allegations that Hezbollah utilizes the UNIFIL bases for its purposes. He also assured Austin that efforts would be made to avoid harming the UNIFIL troops and bases.

The mutual attacks between the Israeli army and Hezbollah militia in Lebanon continued throughout the weekend. Israeli fighter jets targeted various locations, such as a marketplace in the southern city of Nabatijeh and a 100-year-old mosque in the village of Kfar Tibnit near the border. The mosque was entirely destroyed.

Even in towns outside the Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon, the Israeli army carried out air strikes. According to Lebanese reports, at least 15 people were killed in these strikes on Saturday. The Health Ministry in Beirut reported nine deaths and 15 injuries in a single attack on the predominantly Shia village of Maaysra, in a Christian-dominated mountainous region north of the capital, and further casualties were reported in other locations.

During Yom Kippur, Israel's highest Jewish holiday, the Israeli army reported attacking 280 "terror targets" in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip. These targets included "military command centers, terrorist cells, and other terrorist infrastructure."

Recently, Israel has intensified its attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon, killing Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other senior commanders. According to Lebanese sources, over 1500 individuals have lost their lives in these attacks. In early October, Israel also announced the initiation of "limited and targeted" ground operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Following Hamas' large-scale attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, and the subsequent conflict in the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah, allied with Hamas and Iran, opened a second front against Israel via persistent rocket attacks on the northern part of the country. Consequently, tens of thousands of individuals were forced to flee their homes on both sides of the border.

The international community, including the contributing countries to the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, strongly condemned the ongoing attacks on UN peacekeeping missions, specifically UNIFIL, in southern Lebanon. In light of the escalating tensions in the region, calls for strengthening and expanding the UN peacekeeping missions have gained traction, with the aim of preventing further violence and promoting peacekeeping efforts.

