Netanyahu urges Lebanese populace to liberate their nation from Hezbollah's control.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has issued a stern warning to the citizens of Lebanon, cautioning them about the potential consequences if their country becomes embroiled in a conflict akin to the one in the Gaza Strip. "You have the power to prevent Lebanon from spiraling into a protracted war that will bring devastation and suffering, as we've witnessed in the Gaza Strip," Lapid stated in a message directed towards the Lebanese population.

Lapid urged the Lebanese people to liberate their nation from Hezbollah's influence, thereby putting an end to the ongoing hostilities. "The ball is in your court," Lapid emphasized, "Stand up for your country and take back control." If the Lebanese population fails to take action, Hezbollah may continue to wage war against Israel from densely populated areas, risking the safety and welfare of the Lebanese itself.

Lapid boasted about the Israeli military's success in neutralizing numerous militant leaders, including Hezbollah's current leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and his potential replacements.

The fate of Nasrallah's successor remains uncertain

Rumors swirled over the weekend about the disappearance of Hezbollah's prominent commander, Haschem Safieddin, who was being eyed as a potential successor to Nasrallah. The Israeli Defense Forces refused to confirm any allegations of Safieddin's demise. "We carried out an attack on Hezbollah's headquarters in Dahijeh," Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said. "Safieddin was present there during the time of the assault," he added, referring to the Hezbollah stronghold located in the suburbs of Beirut. The aftermath of the operation is currently being scrutinized. The pro-Iranian militia is taking measures to conceal the details of the incident.

On Tuesday, Hezbollah unleashed a barrage of 180 projectiles into Israel, primarily targeting the coastal city of Haifa. A single woman was lightly injured. Lebanese media outlets reported significant damage ensuing from Israeli strikes in the southern suburbs of Beirut, considered a Hezbollah stronghold. In the aftermath of the attacks, four residential buildings collapsed. As of now, Lebanon's health ministry has documented at least 36 fatalities and 150 injuries, with uncertainty surrounding the affiliations of several victims with Hezbollah.

Hezbollah declared a second front against Israel not long after Hamas launched a large-scale assault on October 7, 2023. Since late September, Israel has intensified its attacks against Hezbollah targets, resulting in the deaths of prominent Hezbollah leaders and senior commanders. Israel officially announced the commencement of "limited and targeted" ground operations against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon around a week ago.

The Israeli Prime Minister's remarks about Lebanon's situation echoed concerns urging Lebanon to avoid a conflict's consequences similar to Gaza's.

