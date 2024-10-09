Netanyahu suggests that Lebanon might face a fate similar to Gaza's if certain conditions persist.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has expressed apprehension towards Lebanon, forecasting a potential turmoil similar to Gaza Strip's situation. In a video message, Lapid urged the Lebanese citizens, "You have the chance to safeguard Lebanon from falling into a prolonged conflict, causing devastation and hardship like the Gaza Strip."

Lapid further emphasized, "It's time for the people of Lebanon to liberate their nation from Hezbollah, thus halting this conflict." He asserted their dire situation at the precipice of critical decisions, "You find yourselves at a crucial juncture, stand up and reclaim your homeland." If the Lebanese people failed to act, Hezbollah would continue to instigate conflicts from densely populated areas, putting the nation at risk of a larger conflict.

As per Lapid, the Israeli military has neutralized numerous terrorists, including Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah, as well as his subsequent successors.

The whereabouts of Nasrallah's successor are uncertain

Reports surfaced on Saturday, suggesting lost communication with Hezbollah's high-ranking commander Haschem Safieddin, a potential successor to Nasrallah. The Israeli army spokesperson refrained from confirming Safieddin's demise following the attack on Hezbollah's Dahiye headquarters located in the Beirut suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold. As of now, the aftermath of the attack remains under investigation. The secretive pro-Iranian militia is attempting to conceal the incident details.

On Tuesday, Hezbollah fired 180 projectiles at Israel, predominantly targeting the port city of Haifa, resulting in minimal injuries to a woman.

Meanwhile, Lebanese media reported extensive damage caused by Israeli attacks in southern Beirut suburbs. Four residential buildings have collapsed, leading to at least 36 fatalities and 150 injuries. The injury count, however, remains unclear if they are associated with Hezbollah.

Since late September, Israel has intensified its assaults against Hezbollah targets, leading to the alleged demise of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah and higher-ranking militia officials. Around a week ago, Israel also announced the commencement of "limited and targeted" ground operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

The European Union has expressed concern over the escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon, calling for de-escalation and respect for international law. In light of the ongoing conflict, the European Union has urged both parties to prioritize diplomacy and dialogue to find a peaceful resolution.

