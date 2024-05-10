Netanyahu states Israel's readiness to fight solo if required.

The United States is considering limiting the supply of weapons to Israel if the country decides to launch an offensive in Rafah. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that his nation will defend itself regardless of any possible external opposition, affirming they have the ability to fight and triumph "with their claws."

In response to international criticism over the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Netanyahu made it clear through a video message that if Israel is left to fend for itself, they will do so. Referencing the Israeli War of Independence in 1948, he stressed: "We were outnumbered and had few resources, even facing an arms embargo. However, we still emerged victorious." Netanyahu expressed confidence in being able to withstand any potential challenges and unite with the purpose of defeating their enemies.

The U.S. President, Joe Biden, had previously indicated that he may impose further restrictions on the delivery of military equipment to Israel in the case Israel launches a major attack on the densely populated Rafah in the Gaza Strip. During an interview with CNN, Biden warned that America would not provide weapons for a full-scale invasion.

Amid these possible restrictions, Netanyahu's spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, affirmed during an interview with the media that the armed forces have the necessary weapons to carry out their offensive in Rafah. The spokesperson was subsequently asked if the operation could continue without American arms, and he confirmed, "We have what we need."

Source: www.ntv.de