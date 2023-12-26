Netanyahu sets three conditions for the end of the war

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu announces intensive fighting against Hamas. At the same time, one of his ministers tries to respond to criticism from the USA by presenting plans for more targeted attacks on Gaza. Natanyahu declares that he is ready for peace - on three conditions.

Israel continues to use its military might against the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Hamas again fired rockets at the border area with Israel. The sirens were wailing there. The humanitarian situation for hundreds of thousands of people in the Gaza Strip remains precarious. During a visit to the troops fighting in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel would "intensify the fight in the coming days". In a guest article for the "Wall Street Journal", he named three conditions for peace.

"Hamas must be destroyed, Gaza must be demilitarized and Palestinian society must be de-radicalized. These are the three preconditions for peace between Israel and its Palestinian neighbors in the Gaza Strip," he wrote. Netanyahu rejected international criticism. Israel continues to act "in full compliance with international law". Israel was doing its best to keep the number of civilian casualties "as low as possible".

The war was triggered by the terrorist attack by Hamas and other extremist groups on October 7. They killed more than 1200 people. Israel responded with massive air strikes and a ground offensive in which, according to the Hamas-controlled health authority, more than 20,600 people have been killed and more than 54,500 injured so far.

Israeli army reports attack on 100 targets

Meanwhile, Netanyahu's Minister for Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer, wanted to present plans in Washington for a new low-intensity phase in the war, which is to begin by the end of January, as the news portal "Axios" reported, citing Israeli and US officials. The USA wants Israel to switch to more targeted operations.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army has continued its bombardment over the past few days. According to the coastal health authority, which is controlled by the Islamist Hamas, at least 52 people were killed. According to the army, dozens of warplanes in conjunction with ground troops attacked more than 100 targets - including tunnel shafts of the Islamist Hamas and military installations. The information provided by the army and from the Gaza Strip could not initially be independently verified.

Source: www.ntv.de