Situation at a glance - Netanyahu insists on right to continue Gaza war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demands the right to resume battles against Hamas just before the resumption of indirect negotiations over a hostage agreement in the Gaza War, causing delay. "Every agreement will allow Israel to resume fighting until all war goals are achieved," it says in a list of conditions published by the Prime Minister's Office. Critics accuse Netanyahu of wanting to sabotage the deal.

Criticisms against Netanyahu

Indirect negotiations over a ceasefire and a hostage exchange between Palestinians and Israeli prisoners are expected to continue in Cairo this week. Egypt, Qatar, and the US are mediating between the two sides. A roadmap is on the table. The mediators are currently working on formulations to bridge the gap in disputed points. Netanyahu's statements damaged these efforts, according to the "Times of Israel," quoting an unnamed senior representative of the mediators.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid criticized Netanyahu for the list of conditions for an agreement: "We are at a critical moment in the negotiations, the lives of the hostages depend on it, why such provocative messages then? What does it contribute to the process?" Lapid wrote on the platform X. Thousands protested nationwide and blocked streets on the "Day of Disruption" in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, accusing Netanyahu of obstructing the negotiation process.

Desperate Appeal of a Mother

"For nine months, you have left the hostages behind. Netanyahu - stop dragging it out. We want them home, and it's up to you to bring them home," the mother of one of the hostages held by the Islamic Hamas cried out during an evening protest in the city of Tel Aviv. To draw attention to her son's fate and that of the other roughly 120 still held captive in the Gaza Strip, the woman climbed into a black cage hanging under a bridge.

"There's a deal on the table that can save lives, including ours," the "Times of Israel" quoted the desperate mother. Addressing the prime minister, she said, "I would tell Netanyahu: The keys to this cage and all the other cages are in your hands." More and more citizens in Israel are losing patience and joining the weekly protests. Retired army general Noam Tibon recently spoke at one of the rallies in Tel Aviv: "Netanyahu sabotages deals in a cynical way, knowing that the hostages are suffering in the tunnels of Gaza with torture and murder."

Netanyahu governs with ultra-religious and right-wing coalition partners who reject concessions to Hamas. Netanyahu, against whom a corruption trial has been ongoing for a long time, is dependent on these partners for his political survival. Thousands called for immediate elections during the latest protests. The latest protests were fueled by reports of progress in the negotiations being mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US.

Negotiations continue

Egypt will conduct intensive negotiations on all fronts in these days, reported the state-affiliated Al-Kahira TV channel, citing high Egyptian government officials. The Islamist Hamas is said to have become flexible and withdrawn from its core demand, requiring Israel to commit before the end of the war.

Israel will keep the option for the continuation of the war open to crush Hamas as a military formation and power in the Gaza Strip. The office of the Prime Minister listed further conditions for an agreement, including maximizing the number of living hostages the Hamas would release in a deal. Armed fighters would not be allowed to return to northern Gaza. Weapons smuggling from Egypt would be prevented.

Concerns over the situation in Northern Israel

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Joav Galant expressed his support for an agreement in the Gaza War but also emphasized the defensive campaign against the Hisbollah militia linked to Hamas in Lebanon during a military visit to Northern Israel. Even if a hostage deal with Hamas is reached, "and I very much hope that will happen," it will not change the situation in Northern Israel immediately, Galant said.

"Even if there is a ceasefire in the south, we will continue to fight and do everything necessary to achieve the desired result," he said. Israel aims to achieve its goal through military and political pressure, making the Hisbollah retreat behind the 30-kilometer Litani River border - as a UN resolution suggests. Since the start of the Gaza War, the Iran-backed militia has been shelling Northern Israel - in its own words, in solidarity with Hamas in Gaza.

Casualties on both sides

Israel responds with air and artillery attacks on the positions of the Hisbollah in southern Lebanon, as well as targets deep inside Lebanon. Casualties have already occurred on both sides. The intensity of daily fighting has significantly increased recently. There is concern that the fighting could escalate into a regional conflict.

On October 7, terrorists from Hamas and other groups attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people. Approximately 250 more people were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip. This unprecedented massacre was the trigger for the Gaza War. According to Israeli reports, there are still around 120 hostages being held in the sealed coastal region. However, it is uncertain how many of them are still alive.

