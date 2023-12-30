Netanyahu: Gaza war will last "many more months"

The war was triggered by Hamas' major attack on Israel on October 7. Hundreds of fighters from the Palestinian group, which is classified as a terrorist organization by the EU and the USA, had invaded Israeli towns and committed atrocities against civilians. According to Israeli reports, around 1140 people were killed and around 250 people were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip.

According to Israeli information, 129 hostages are still being held there. On Saturday, hundreds of people again demonstrated in Tel Aviv for their release.

"We will ensure that the Gaza Strip is no longer a threat to Israel," Netanyahu reiterated on Saturday. Around 8,000 fighters have already been killed in the Israeli military operation in the Palestinian territory. "Step by step, we are taking away Hamas' capabilities," said Netanyahu. The leaders would also be "eliminated".

Israel has been carrying out massive attacks in the densely populated Gaza Strip since the Hamas attack on October 7. According to the latest figures from the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, which cannot be independently verified, more than 21,600 people have been killed so far.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de