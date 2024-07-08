Netanyahu demands right to continue war against Hamas

Direct negotiations between Israel's leadership and Hamas are set to resume this week. Minister-president Netanyahu has made it clear beforehand what he will not concede. Thousands of Israelis are demanding his resignation during nationwide protests.

Israel's Minister-president Benjamin Netanyahu demands the resumption of indirect peace talks over a hostage deal in the Gaza War as a condition for allowing the fighting against Hamas to continue. "Every agreement will allow Israel to resume fighting until all war goals are achieved," it says in a list of conditions published by the Prime Minister's Office.

Netanyahu's declaration reportedly prompted outrage. "You left them behind for nine months. Netanyahu, stop dragging it out. We want them home, and it's up to you to bring them home," the mother of one of the hostages held by the Islamic Hamas cried out during an evening protest in the coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv.

"A deal is on the table that can save lives, including ours," the "Times of Israel" quotes a desperate Israeli woman further. Her son and approximately 120 other hostages have been held by Hamas and its allies in the Gaza Strip for the past nine months. It is uncertain how many of the abductees are still alive.

In addition to protests and roadblocks nationwide on the "Day of Disruption," there were also protests in Jerusalem. Thousands of demonstrators marched towards Netanyahu's residence and demanded that the indirect peace talks over a hostage deal and a ceasefire finally lead to success. They also demanded new elections.

Hamas reportedly backs down on key demand

The talks on a Gaza agreement mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the USA are set to continue in Cairo this week. Netanyahu, however, made it clear that he rejects a commitment to a complete ceasefire. "Every agreement will allow Israel to resume fighting until all war goals are achieved," it says in a list of conditions published by the Prime Minister's Office. Netanyahu's declaration reportedly caused setbacks.

The indirect talks on a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange deal are set to continue in Cairo this week. A roadmap, which the USA has drafted, is on the table of the negotiators. The mediators are currently working on formulations to bridge the gap in contested issues. The statements of Netanyahu hindered these efforts, according to the "Times of Israel," quoting an unnamed high-ranking representative of the mediators.

After weeks of stalemate, there had been signs of progress in the difficult negotiations. So, the Islamic Hamas is reportedly showing flexibility and abandoning its key demand. The Israeli Prime Minister's Office, however, announced that Israel would also try to maximize the number of living hostages who would have to be released as part of the agreement. Armed fighters would not be allowed to return to northern Gaza. Weapons smuggling from Egypt would be prevented.

Despite Hamas reportedly backing down on a key demand during the ongoing negotiations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has maintained his position, stating that every agreement will allow Israel to resume fighting until all war goals are achieved. Thousands of Israelis, frustrated with the stalemate in negotiations and the imprisonment of their loved ones by Hamas, have taken to the streets in protests, demanding direct negotiations and concrete outcomes, including the release of hostages. Despite Hamas's concessions, the agreement being negotiated in Cairo is expected to include strict conditions aimed at preventing future conflicts, such as preventing weapons smuggling from Egypt and prohibiting the return of armed fighters to the Gaza Strip.

