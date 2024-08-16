- Neonazis at the CSD: Queer officials travel to Saxony

After the march of Neonazis at the Christopher Street Day (CSD) demonstration in Saxony's Bautzen, Berlin's Queer Commissioner, Alfonso Pantisano, announced on Saturday that he would visit and support the CSD in Leipzig. "It's about presence and solidarity for the local gay-lesbian scene," he told dpa. Right-wing extremist groups and Neonazis have also called for counter-demonstrations in Leipzig. "Bautzen should serve as a warning," Pantisano said. "We can't leave our streets and our freedom to the enemies of democracy."

Federal Government's Queer Commissioner, State Secretary Sven Lehmann (Greens), also announced his visit to Leipzig. He expects the police to ensure the CSD is protected and that a safe demonstration is possible.

In Bautzen, over 1000 people participated in the CSD parade on Saturday. Parallel to this, around 680 people from the far-right and Neonazi groups gathered. The police kept the two events separate. The police seized balaclavas from far-right demonstrators and reported that apparently "xenophobic slogans" were chanted. The CSD organizers canceled a planned closing party due to security concerns.

The Christopher Street Day (CSD) is held annually in many cities around the world to commemorate events on June 28, 1969, in New York, when police raided the Stonewall Inn in the Christopher Street, sparking multi-day protests by gay, lesbian, and transgender people. The CSD aims to remember their rights.

