Neighbors worried: police find bodies in apartments

It's not just firecrackers and drunks that keep the Berlin police busy on New Year's Eve. Two dead people had already been found before midnight. In Schöneberg, "someone was worried", the police wrote on the Internet portal X on Sunday evening. Together with the fire department, they opened the...

A police emergency vehicle drives along Sonnenallee. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A police emergency vehicle drives along Sonnenallee. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Emergencies - Neighbors worried: police find bodies in apartments

It's not just firecrackers and drunks that keep the Berlin police busy on New Year's Eve. Two dead people had already been found before midnight. In Schöneberg, "someone was worried", the police wrote on the Internet portal X on Sunday evening. Together with the fire department, they opened the door. "Unfortunately, the suspicion was confirmed. The man was found dead."

Previously, neighbors in the Westend district of Charlottenburg had reported a smell of decomposition, according to another statement. Police officers had found a dead woman in the apartment. The public health officer was unable to determine the cause of death and the criminal investigation department is taking over the case.

Firefighters prepare an extinguishing attack. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Hindu temple in Essen burns on New Year's Eve

A Hindu temple in Essen caught fire on New Year's Eve. According to the fire department, there were no injuries. The fire department arrived in the eastern district in the early hours of the morning. The fire had already spread from the first floor of the building to the second floor. 40...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public

