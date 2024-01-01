Emergencies - Neighbors worried: police find bodies in apartments

It's not just firecrackers and drunks that keep the Berlin police busy on New Year's Eve. Two dead people had already been found before midnight. In Schöneberg, "someone was worried", the police wrote on the Internet portal X on Sunday evening. Together with the fire department, they opened the door. "Unfortunately, the suspicion was confirmed. The man was found dead."

Previously, neighbors in the Westend district of Charlottenburg had reported a smell of decomposition, according to another statement. Police officers had found a dead woman in the apartment. The public health officer was unable to determine the cause of death and the criminal investigation department is taking over the case.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de