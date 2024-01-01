Emergencies - Neighbors worried: Berlin police find bodies in apartments

Two dead people were found in Berlin on New Year's Eve. In the Schöneberg district, "someone was worried", the police wrote on the Internet portal X on Sunday evening. Together with the fire department, they opened the door. "Unfortunately, the suspicion was confirmed. The man was found dead."

Berlin criminal investigation department takes over case in Westend

Previously, neighbors in the Westend district of Charlottenburg had reported the smell of decomposition, according to another report. Police officers had found a dead woman in the apartment. The public health officer was unable to determine the cause of death and the criminal investigation department took over the case.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de