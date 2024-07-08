Neighborhood dispute - Neighbors attacked with tractor - prison sentence for farmer

A farmer from the Oberpfalz region must serve a prison sentence of three years and ten months due to an attack on his neighbor with a tractor. The Nuremberg District Court convicted the 71-year-old man for attempted murder and reckless bodily harm, as a justice spokesperson stated.

The man admitted to the crime in court and stated that he did not intend to kill his neighbor. He also apologized to the victim and his then 11-year-old son, who had to witness the incident. The judgment is not yet final.

"Frivolous reason" led to escalation

According to the court's statements, a long-standing dispute had preceded the incident. Due to a "completely frivolous reason," the conflict had escalated in August, as the court stated. The 43-year-old man had loaded livestock feed from his truck in Parsberg that day and blocked the road in front of his barn, thereby obstructing the way of his neighbor in the tractor.

The neighbor had then pushed the car seven meters over the road, with his son still in it. The boy was able to jump out of the car in safety. Afterward, the farmer had driven his tractor towards his neighbor and rammed him with a bale of straw on the front loader against a metal container. However, the container's wall gave way, resulting in only minor injuries for the victim.

