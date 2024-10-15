Nehammer aims to avoid being labeled as "Kickl's follow-up acts"

In Austria, a partnership between ÖVP and SPÖ is becoming increasingly probable, potentially involving the Neos. Discussions with the election victor FPOE verify the conservatives led by Nehammer in their refusal. It's crucial not to repeat the blunders of the past.

Once again, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has denounced a coalition with the right-wing FPOE, led by party head Herbert Kickl. Negotiations between Nehammer's conservative ÖVP and Social Democratic SPÖ are now gaining momentum. "I won't be Kickl's stable boy," Nehammer stated after an initial dialogue request by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. This was not an issue of affection but "political strategy," Nehammer clarified. Kickl is not prepared to accept responsibility, according to Nehammer.

The FPOE aspires for the Chancellorship following its parliamentary election victory at the end of September. The right-wingers actively advocate for a coalition with Nehammer's ÖVP, which finished second. No other party is willing to collaborate with the FPOE.

Nehammer highlighted his alignment with FPOE voters on security, migration, and political Islam concerns. However, remedies need to be executed in line with the law. "We must learn from the mistakes of the past, even the darkest hours Austria has experienced," he asserted. Kickl's "rhetoric is marked by fear and radicalization." Nehammer recalled Kickl's sympathetic attitude towards the Identitarian Movement, classified as right-wing extremist by the Austrian constitutional protection office.

ÖVP and FPOE ruled together from 2017 to 2019. During this period, Kickl, as interior minister, led the dissolution of the constitutional protection office, according to Nehammer. This created an "entry point" for Russian interests. The FPOE is regarded pro-Moscow due to its rejection of war-related sanctions against Russia.

On Wednesday, Nehammer will meet with SPÖ head Andreas Babler for another exploratory discussion. A coalition between these two parties, possibly together with the liberal Neos, is currently the most likely outcome.

Since no party wants to form a coalition with the FPOE - at least not if Kickl has the chance to become Chancellor - Van der Bellen deviated from tradition and did not grant the election winner an official mandate to form a government. Instead, he assigned each leader the task of finding a majority independently.

Kickl responded with fierce criticism. He described a coalition without the FPOE as blatant disregard for the election result. He suggested a coalition with the ÖVP, if required, without Nehammer. However, the ÖVP leadership made it clear a few days after the election that Nehammer has full party support. Kickl, conversely, emphasized that the FPOE would only join the government under his leadership.

