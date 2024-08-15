- Negotiations on Gaza: hope for a breakthrough

It's a critical moment in the Middle East once again: Top representatives of the USA, Qatar, Egypt, and Israel are negotiating in the Gaza conflict over steps towards a ceasefire and thus a de-escalation of the situation in the region as a whole. The Islamic Hamas expressed itself cautiously at the start of the talks in Doha. It is not participating directly in the negotiations, but is reportedly being kept informed about their content.

In addition to a renewed ceasefire, the talks also revolve around the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners. However, the positions of Hamas and Israel seem so far apart that little hope is held for a breakthrough.

Hamas won't negotiate new conditions

Hamas spokesman Osama Hamdan told DPA that Hamas would not negotiate any new conditions. The talks in Doha should only be about implementing the peace plan presented by US President Joe Biden in May, not its details. Depending on the course of the negotiations, an extension until Friday is also possible, as DPA learned from persons familiar with the talks. The talks have been stagnating for months.

The pressure has increased because a possible heavy retaliation by Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon against Israel is expected after the killing of two important opponents of Israel. Biden had already spoken of a "decisive moment" in May. The chances of implementing his three-phase plan are considered low. The mediators USA, Qatar, and Egypt have been trying for months to move Israel and Hamas towards a ceasefire like the one in November.

Israel reportedly demands release of 33 living hostages

Currently, Israel is reportedly demanding the release of 33 living hostages from Hamas captivity in exchange for a ceasefire. Among them are said to be women and children, as well as elderly and sick people, according to the newspaper "Jediot Achronot" citing Israeli officials involved in the negotiations. Biden's plan provides for such releases in a first phase during a six-week ceasefire. In return, Palestinian prisoners in Israel would be released - as in a similar exchange during the November ceasefire.

Hamas is said to still hold 115 hostages, of whom Israel has declared 41 dead. Moreover, it is likely that further hostages, whose fate is unknown, are no longer alive. The "New York Times" reported about three months ago that Hamas had informed intermediaries that among the 33 hostages to be released in a first step, there could also be dead ones. Terrorists of Hamas and other groups had killed around 1,200 people and abducted another 250 in the south of Israel on October 7, 2023.

Control of the Philadelphi Corridor remains a point of contention

The question of who will control Gaza, for example after an Israeli military withdrawal, including the important border with neighboring Egypt, remains contentious. Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi stated during his visit to the so-called Philadelphi Corridor that the Israeli army could maintain control there even without a constant presence and with only occasional incursions. Hamas had previously smuggled weapons from Egypt into Gaza in this area, according to Israeli reports, which Egypt denies. Hamas demands a complete Israeli withdrawal from the coastal region for an agreement.

Militarily, Israel has achieved everything possible there – that's the assessment of high-ranking U.S. government officials, according to a report by the "New York Times". Israel's military has heavily targeted Hamas and destroyed key supply routes from Egypt to Gaza. Hamas is significantly weakened, but Israel will never completely eliminate it, the assessment says. "Both sides must make compromises," said John Kirby from the U.S. National Security Council to CNN.

Hamas official: More than 40,000 dead in the Gaza Strip

High-ranking Hamas official Hamdan accused Israel of blocking negotiations by imposing new conditions, such as refusing to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor or the Rafah border crossing. "Israel wants no ceasefire," said Hamdan. Despite efforts by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S. to mediate, the negotiators have not been able to pressure Israel to adhere to proposed ceasefire plans.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied the accusation of setting new conditions and blocking a deal. Conversely, he accused Hamas of raising new demands. Netanyahu wants to militarily dismantle Hamas in the Gaza Strip and ensure it cannot govern the coastal region, which has been sealed off by Israel for many years.

Israel began devastating attacks across the Gaza Strip after Hamas' unprecedented terror attack on October 7. The number of victims has risen to over 40,000 dead and 92,400 injured, according to Palestinian reports. The Hamas-controlled health authority does not differentiate between combatants and civilians in its numbers.

